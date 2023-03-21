S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Holdings Decreased by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 692 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in S&P Global in the second quarter worth about $29,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Rain Capital Management LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 38.2% in the second quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the second quarter worth about $32,000. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total value of $2,703,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,977,384.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Sally Moore sold 3,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.30, for a total value of $1,285,182.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,820,706.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total value of $2,703,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,977,384.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,749 shares of company stock valued at $4,266,185. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:SPGI opened at $334.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $107.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $355.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $341.16. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $279.32 and a fifty-two week high of $423.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 29.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 34.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on S&P Global from $355.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $434.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $393.56.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

