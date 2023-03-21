SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Stock Holdings Reduced by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,942,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,196,117 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for about 5.3% of Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Baystate Wealth Management LLC owned 0.44% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $57,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 134,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,867,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 113,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 36,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDW opened at $30.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.68. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $25.13 and a 12-month high of $35.03. The firm has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

