SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) Holdings Lifted by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:KIE opened at $38.42 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.31 and a 200-day moving average of $40.71. The firm has a market cap of $461.04 million, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.87. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a twelve month low of $35.38 and a twelve month high of $44.30.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

