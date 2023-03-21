Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,007 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter worth $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 44.4% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 478 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of SBUX opened at $99.85 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $110.83. The company has a market capitalization of $114.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

SBUX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Starbucks from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Starbucks in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, January 20th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.74.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,953. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,227.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,953. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,658 shares of company stock worth $820,706. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.