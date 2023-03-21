State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,920 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $10,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at $39,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at $44,000. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BDX opened at $238.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $244.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.46. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $215.90 and a 12 month high of $277.29.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.64 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 68.68%.

In other news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total transaction of $353,260.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,983.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BDX. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $221.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.89.

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

