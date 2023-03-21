State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 187,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.06% of Iron Mountain worth $9,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 4,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 131,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 43,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at about $359,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 62,904 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total transaction of $3,320,073.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,862,169.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 62,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total value of $3,320,073.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,862,169.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total value of $531,969.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,968,759.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,059 shares of company stock worth $5,502,935 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Iron Mountain stock opened at $51.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $43.33 and a one year high of $58.61.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.46). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 79.49% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.6185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 130.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IRM shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on Iron Mountain from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.40.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

Further Reading

