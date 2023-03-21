State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Stock Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 50.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 76,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,518 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $10,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,954,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $748,605,000 after acquiring an additional 63,007 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,200,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $716,620,000 after acquiring an additional 38,059 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,958,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $373,594,000 after acquiring an additional 59,991 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 4.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,844,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,908,000 after acquiring an additional 70,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 1.4% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 765,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,212,000 after acquiring an additional 10,194 shares during the last quarter. 73.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln Electric stock opened at $163.92 on Tuesday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.17 and a twelve month high of $176.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.14.

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.04. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $930.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.80%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Lincoln Electric from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Lincoln Electric from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.25.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

