State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 64,112 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 171.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,112 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.18% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $8,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,792,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $421,727,000 after buying an additional 121,696 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,476,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,962,000 after buying an additional 72,338 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 4.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,322,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,315,000 after buying an additional 61,335 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 0.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,023,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,253,000 after buying an additional 5,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 7.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 811,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,131,000 after buying an additional 59,456 shares during the last quarter. 73.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 23,918 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total transaction of $2,150,706.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,823 shares in the company, valued at $523,604.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 885 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $77,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,938 shares in the company, valued at $434,544. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 23,918 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total transaction of $2,150,706.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,604.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSC Industrial Direct Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $92.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

Shares of NYSE:MSM opened at $80.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.15. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.32 and a 1-year high of $90.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.38.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $957.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $948.17 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 26.97%. Research analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

