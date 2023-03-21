State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,804 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $8,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 6.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,781,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,933,000 after buying an additional 108,815 shares in the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth about $640,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 10.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 8.9% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 45,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,121,000 after buying an additional 3,741 shares in the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on ICE shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.91.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of ICE stock opened at $98.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $54.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.60 and a fifty-two week high of $137.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.42.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 65.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total transaction of $8,511,644.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,203,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,146,878.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total transaction of $8,511,644.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,203,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,146,878.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $167,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,481 shares in the company, valued at $2,251,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

