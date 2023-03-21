State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $9.49 Million Stake in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) by 42.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,677 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Graham were worth $9,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GHC. Harrington Investments INC grew its holdings in Graham by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Graham by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Graham by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,031,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Graham by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Graham in the 3rd quarter valued at $418,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.68, for a total value of $79,063.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 456 shares in the company, valued at $281,662.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.68, for a total value of $79,063.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 456 shares in the company, valued at $281,662.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 72 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.06, for a total value of $43,996.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 584 shares in the company, valued at $356,859.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Graham Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GHC. StockNews.com began coverage on Graham in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Graham from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

Shares of Graham stock opened at $572.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.31 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $631.00 and its 200-day moving average is $608.67. Graham Holdings has a one year low of $525.58 and a one year high of $681.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Graham Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 19th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Graham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.74%.

Graham Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education, Television Broadcasting, Manufacturing, Healthcare, SocialCode, and Other Businesses. The Education segment includes professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S.

Further Reading

