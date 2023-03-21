State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $9.83 Million Holdings in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 19,642 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in onsemi were worth $9,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of onsemi in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of onsemi in the third quarter valued at $37,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of onsemi by 48.5% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of onsemi in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of onsemi by 66.3% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 209,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,782,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 209,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,782,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of onsemi stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total value of $395,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 606,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,999,866.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ON. Needham & Company LLC restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of onsemi in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial upped their price target on onsemi from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on onsemi from $77.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. B. Riley upped their price target on onsemi from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, William Blair cut onsemi from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.84.

NASDAQ:ON opened at $79.98 on Tuesday. onsemi has a 1-year low of $44.76 and a 1-year high of $87.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.74.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. onsemi had a return on equity of 42.09% and a net margin of 22.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that onsemi will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

onsemi announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

