State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Stake in Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 83,595 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Crane were worth $8,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crane during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Crane during the 3rd quarter worth about $654,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 5,195 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,832 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period. 70.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Edward S. Switter sold 49,409 shares of Crane stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total transaction of $5,923,150.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,174 shares in the company, valued at $3,017,859.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Edward S. Switter sold 49,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total transaction of $5,923,150.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,017,859.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 8,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $983,544.89. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,399.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CR opened at $112.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.39. Crane Holdings, Co. has a one year low of $82.14 and a one year high of $123.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $824.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.89 million. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crane Holdings, Co. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.90%.

CR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Crane from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crane in a report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Crane from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.75.

Crane Holdings Co engages in the management of a subsidiary, which manufacture aerospace equipment, electronics systems, and flow control systems. The company was founded on December 2, 2021 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

