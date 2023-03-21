State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 925 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 230,946 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $10,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newport Trust Co lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 5,082.5% in the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 7,401,817 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $275,866,000 after buying an additional 7,258,993 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 24.5% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 20,806,144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $775,455,000 after buying an additional 4,088,589 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 65.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,430,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $240,531,000 after buying an additional 2,157,849 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 47.5% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,621,133 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $255,836,000 after buying an additional 2,132,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 10.6% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 19,323,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $720,194,000 after buying an additional 1,849,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BSX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $1,315,980.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,140,126.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $1,315,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,126.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 7,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $356,944.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 276,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,025,536.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 115,182 shares of company stock worth $5,432,674 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BSX opened at $48.83 on Tuesday. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $34.98 and a one year high of $48.87. The company has a market cap of $70.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). Boston Scientific had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

