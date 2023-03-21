State of Alaska Department of Revenue Raises Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.14% of Chemed worth $10,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Chemed by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed in the third quarter worth $220,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed in the third quarter worth $1,746,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Chemed by 1.2% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,885,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Chemed by 198.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after buying an additional 4,870 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.32, for a total transaction of $1,014,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,696,707.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHE shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chemed in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Chemed from $545.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Shares of CHE stock opened at $526.26 on Tuesday. Chemed Co. has a fifty-two week low of $430.16 and a fifty-two week high of $539.13. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $507.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $492.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $5.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.30 by $0.09. Chemed had a return on equity of 41.54% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $546.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 20.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Chemed’s payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

