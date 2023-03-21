State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,820 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,820 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in ResMed were worth $9,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,519,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,576,339,000 after purchasing an additional 535,742 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 245.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 397,861 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $86,853,000 after purchasing an additional 282,613 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 557,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,213,000 after purchasing an additional 253,121 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,261,844 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,549,959,000 after purchasing an additional 199,805 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 157.6% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 254,485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,348,000 after purchasing an additional 155,676 shares during the period. 64.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at ResMed

In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.43, for a total value of $330,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 226,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,863,029.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,880 shares in the company, valued at $25,129,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.43, for a total transaction of $330,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 226,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,863,029.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,619 shares of company stock valued at $6,598,428 in the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ResMed Stock Performance

RMD opened at $210.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $218.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.21. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.40 and a 1 year high of $261.57. The company has a market capitalization of $30.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 21.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 31.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RMD shares. Citigroup raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on ResMed in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on ResMed from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.17.

ResMed Profile

(Get Rating)

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

Further Reading

