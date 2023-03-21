State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 380 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $9,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,243,000 after buying an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 233,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,414,000 after purchasing an additional 24,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Stock Up 1.0 %

LRCX stock opened at $513.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $492.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $443.74. The company has a market capitalization of $69.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $299.59 and a 12 month high of $574.79.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.95 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 73.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 33.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LRCX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $390.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.10.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,002,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total transaction of $378,153.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,343,526.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at $12,002,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.