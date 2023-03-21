State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 3,825 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,825 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $9,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. American National Bank lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 905.0% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 41,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,816,000 after buying an additional 6,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Richard W. Dreiling acquired 7,100 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $142.00 per share, with a total value of $1,008,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,756. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollar Tree Trading Up 2.9 %

DLTR opened at $141.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.76 and a fifty-two week high of $177.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $146.37 and its 200 day moving average is $146.31.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.80.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

Recommended Stories

