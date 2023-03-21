State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $8,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 36.1% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on FDS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $493.00 to $477.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $485.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $399.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $450.14.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $411.55 on Tuesday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $345.92 and a 1 year high of $474.13. The stock has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.48, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $420.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $423.03.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.39. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 41.53%. The business had revenue of $504.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.88 million. As a group, research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.42%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.81, for a total value of $141,333.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,878.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.91, for a total value of $1,238,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,405,268.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.81, for a total transaction of $141,333.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,878.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,350 shares of company stock worth $2,646,724. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

