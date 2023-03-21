State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,855 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of Fair Isaac worth $10,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindsell Train Ltd grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 916,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $377,802,000 after purchasing an additional 75,475 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Fair Isaac by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 811,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $334,316,000 after acquiring an additional 6,324 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Fair Isaac by 253.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 670,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,879,000 after acquiring an additional 481,050 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the third quarter worth $145,023,000. Finally, Kensico Capital Management Corp grew its position in Fair Isaac by 9.9% in the second quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 322,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,411,000 after acquiring an additional 29,100 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.80, for a total transaction of $210,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,464,786.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.80, for a total transaction of $210,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,464,786.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 13,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.85, for a total transaction of $8,780,617.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,292.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,998 shares of company stock valued at $11,239,163. Insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fair Isaac Trading Up 4.2 %

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FICO shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $537.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $697.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $463.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $709.00 to $807.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $727.43.

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $682.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.66 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $666.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $567.54. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $340.48 and a 12 month high of $711.84.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

