Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Holdings Lowered by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.06% of Sun Communities worth $10,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Sun Communities by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Sun Communities by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 134,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,450,000 after acquiring an additional 10,345 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in Sun Communities by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Sun Communities by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Square LLC boosted its position in Sun Communities by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 8,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Sun Communities

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.51, for a total value of $222,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,900 shares in the company, valued at $3,994,919. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sun Communities Trading Up 1.3 %

Sun Communities Increases Dividend

SUI stock opened at $135.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.63, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.70. Sun Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.63 and a twelve month high of $193.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $148.95 and a 200-day moving average of $143.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 177.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on SUI. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Sun Communities from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Sun Communities from $175.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.86.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Manufactured Home Communities, Recreational Vehicle, and Marina. The Manufactured Home Communities segment owns, operates, and develops manufactured housing communities and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and developing ground up communities to provide housing solutions.

