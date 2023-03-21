Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Acquired by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 53.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 56,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,430 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $4,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sysco by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Sysco by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Sysco by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 38,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its position in shares of Sysco by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

SYY stock opened at $74.09 on Tuesday. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $91.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.99 and a 200-day moving average of $78.97.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.04). Sysco had a return on equity of 140.94% and a net margin of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $18.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.76%.

SYY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sysco from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.67.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

