Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Shares Purchased by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the third quarter valued at $228,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Teck Resources by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the last quarter. Inherent Group LP acquired a new position in Teck Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,585,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 250,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,712,000 after purchasing an additional 106,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,820,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,134,000 after purchasing an additional 295,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TECK. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Teck Resources from C$64.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Teck Resources from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on Teck Resources from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

Shares of TECK stock opened at $35.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.56. Teck Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $24.72 and a 52 week high of $46.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.094 dividend. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.74%.

Teck Resources Profile

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, production, and sale of natural resources, Its products include steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, industrial products and fertilizers, and other metals. Its project operations are located in Canada, Peru, Chile, and US.

Featured Stories

