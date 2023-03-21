Telemus Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.9% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.1% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.7% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% during the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 8,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MPWR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $435.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $475.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $533.00 to $608.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $542.09.

Insider Activity

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 22,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.41, for a total value of $10,396,364.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,067,449 shares in the company, valued at $493,599,092.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Deming Xiao sold 2,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,192,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 261,920 shares in the company, valued at $104,768,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 22,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.41, for a total value of $10,396,364.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,067,449 shares in the company, valued at $493,599,092.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 101,605 shares of company stock valued at $45,013,975 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $494.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.68, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.14. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $301.69 and a 1 year high of $541.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $463.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $403.05.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.19%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Stories

