Telemus Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 2,693 Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $292,339,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 2,274,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,874,000 after acquiring an additional 625,064 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,196,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,607,000 after acquiring an additional 543,500 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,797,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,550,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,181,000 after acquiring an additional 525,597 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $134.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $122.54 and a 12 month high of $151.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

