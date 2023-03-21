Telemus Capital LLC Buys 284 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 83.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,095,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $478,711,000 after buying an additional 1,403,492 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,432,000 after buying an additional 821,773 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at $100,880,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 134.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 934,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,842,000 after buying an additional 536,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at $65,425,000. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $183.84 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $150.57 and a one year high of $186.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $174.98 and its 200 day moving average is $165.81.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

