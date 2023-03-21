Telemus Capital LLC Buys 29 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PGGM Investments bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,775,000. TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $555,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $775.00 to $875.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $806.00 to $802.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $868.00 to $873.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Cowen raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $775.00 to $875.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $815.19.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of REGN opened at $759.25 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $748.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $731.80. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $538.01 and a 12 month high of $800.48. The company has a market cap of $83.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.21.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.18 by $4.38. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 35.64%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $23.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director N Anthony Coles sold 5,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.11, for a total transaction of $4,111,845.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,522.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $759.89, for a total transaction of $835,879.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,807,991.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director N Anthony Coles sold 5,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.11, for a total value of $4,111,845.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,093 shares in the company, valued at $780,522.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,273 shares of company stock worth $21,189,979. Insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Featured Stories

