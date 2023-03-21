Telemus Capital LLC Has $221,000 Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,536 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 14.6% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Ford Motor by 275.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 111,481 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 81,783 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 325,778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,509,000 after buying an additional 47,959 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 564,002 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $9,537,000 after buying an additional 16,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on F shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.34.

Ford Motor Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $11.18 on Tuesday. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $17.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.53.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.09). Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 17.45% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The company had revenue of $41.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently -117.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ford Motor news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $323,298.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,655,981.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO John T. Lawler sold 29,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $389,760.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 443,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,798,936.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $323,298.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,655,981.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,592 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,843 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ford Motor Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.