Telemus Capital LLC Has $433,000 Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Telemus Capital LLC cut its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,432 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in The Cigna Group in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 13.0% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,711 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 16,561 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,487,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 3.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,692 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CI shares. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on The Cigna Group from $378.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. SVB Securities lowered their price objective on The Cigna Group from $335.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on The Cigna Group from $309.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.00.

Insider Activity at The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group Trading Up 1.3 %

In related news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $470,260.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,213,942.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $470,260.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,213,942.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $236,130.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,912,272.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 27,752 shares of company stock valued at $8,008,479 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Cigna Group stock opened at $272.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $238.48 and a 52 week high of $340.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $295.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $304.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.67.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $0.12. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $45.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This is a boost from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.01%.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

