Telemus Capital LLC Has $527,000 Stock Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Telemus Capital LLC increased its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,474 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ares Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Ares Capital by 49.9% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Ares Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Ares Capital by 169.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.24% of the company’s stock.

ARCC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.71.

ARCC opened at $17.39 on Tuesday. Ares Capital Co. has a one year low of $16.53 and a one year high of $22.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.04%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is presently 160.00%.

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

