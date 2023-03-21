Telemus Capital LLC Has $715,000 Stock Position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OSK. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Oshkosh by 179.4% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,877,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,269,000 after acquiring an additional 113,433 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 29,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 8.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 196,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,114,000 after acquiring an additional 15,246 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 8.1% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Jason P. Baab sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $89,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,328. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oshkosh Price Performance

Oshkosh stock opened at $80.23 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.40. Oshkosh Co. has a one year low of $69.30 and a one year high of $111.18.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.13). Oshkosh had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OSK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Oshkosh from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Oshkosh from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.71.

About Oshkosh

(Get Rating)

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.