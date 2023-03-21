Telemus Capital LLC Invests $260,000 in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE)

Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KCE. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 396.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 80,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,754,000 after acquiring an additional 64,196 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,766,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $565,000. Cutler Group LLC CA bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 14,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF stock opened at $80.32 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF has a one year low of $69.70 and a one year high of $94.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.16.

The SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Capital Markets ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index. The S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index is a float-adjusted, modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of the United States publicly traded companies that do business as broker dealers, asset managers, trust and custody banks or exchanges.

