Telemus Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Telemus Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 614 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the third quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MetLife in the second quarter valued at $28,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in MetLife in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in MetLife in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in MetLife in the third quarter valued at $31,000. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MET. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MetLife from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on MetLife in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.36.

Insider Transactions at MetLife

MetLife Stock Up 3.8 %

In other news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 2,857 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total transaction of $202,732.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,915 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,008.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MET opened at $56.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $54.51 and a one year high of $77.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.08.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.19). MetLife had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.26%.

MetLife Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

