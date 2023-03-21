Telemus Capital LLC Sells 83 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Telemus Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 26,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,283,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 4,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $683,000. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 1,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Argus increased their target price on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Deere & Company from $447.00 to $582.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $460.81.

Deere & Company Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE DE opened at $394.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $416.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $403.61. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $283.81 and a twelve month high of $448.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $116.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 30.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.80%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

