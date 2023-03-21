Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Has $739,000 Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners reduced its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,341 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Corundum Group Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 4,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Home Depot by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,317 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,838,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,868 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 39,921 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,609,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas increased its holdings in Home Depot by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 195,969 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $61,899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the period. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on HD. Barclays reduced their price target on Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.45.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $289.26 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $347.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $310.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $303.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.12%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

