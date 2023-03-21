The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Crescent Grove Advisors LLC

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC trimmed its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,918 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 3,051 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,129 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $11,073,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 18,338 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,533 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 78,419 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $14,938,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $200.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.13.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $204.77 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.51. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $221.33. The stock has a market cap of $122.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.70, a PEG ratio of 67.58 and a beta of 1.43.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($7.69) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

