The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. lessened its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,054 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,200,241 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,472,845,000 after purchasing an additional 670,698 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 44,678,806 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,108,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,565 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,901,503 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,447,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781,349 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,082,330 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $694,855,000 after purchasing an additional 124,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,505,452 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $615,985,000 after purchasing an additional 40,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.13.

Boeing Price Performance

Boeing stock opened at $204.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.69 billion, a PE ratio of -24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 67.58 and a beta of 1.43. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $221.33.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The company had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($7.69) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.