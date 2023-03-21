The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management

Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management lessened its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the period. Charles Schwab accounts for about 4.6% of Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $17,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 20,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Shira Ridge Wealth Management bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $782,000. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 574.2% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 143,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,979,000 after purchasing an additional 122,538 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at about $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

SCHW stock opened at $56.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.53. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $93.16.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

In other news, insider Bernard J. Clark purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.83 per share, for a total transaction of $274,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 120,653 shares in the company, valued at $6,615,403.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, insider Bernard J. Clark acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.83 per share, for a total transaction of $274,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 120,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,615,403.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 188,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total transaction of $15,106,806.90. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 30,856,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,691,645.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 76,000 shares of company stock worth $4,439,610 and sold 728,106 shares worth $58,067,403. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SCHW. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $104.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.04.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

