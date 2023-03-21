The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Avity Investment Management Inc.

Avity Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 54,206 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 1.7% of Avity Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $17,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HD. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in Home Depot by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD stock opened at $289.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $310.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $303.68. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The stock has a market cap of $293.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on HD. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America cut their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.45.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

