The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Shares Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 202.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,737 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,473 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $9,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 114,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after buying an additional 17,962 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 13.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. 55.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $26.70 on Tuesday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $26.01 and a 12 month high of $47.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.13.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

LSXMK has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Pivotal Research cut their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $47,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,485. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.58 per share, with a total value of $234,576.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $47,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 58,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,618,860 and have sold 412,954 shares valued at $30,817,335. 12.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

