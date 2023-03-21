The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Purchased by Titleist Asset Management LTD.

Titleist Asset Management LTD. boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 55.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $127.35 on Tuesday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.95 and a 52-week high of $199.43. The stock has a market cap of $50.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $154.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.67.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.26%.

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $129.70 per share, for a total transaction of $129,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 525,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,137,765.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 6,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $153.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,639.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 482,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,070,883.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $129.70 per share, for a total transaction of $129,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,137,765.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PNC shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $178.00 to $163.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.36.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

