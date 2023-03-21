The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,660 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the first quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.6% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Constitution Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the third quarter. Constitution Capital LLC now owns 27,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,480,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 8,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.4% during the third quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $295,418.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,141,570.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $180,052.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,142 shares in the company, valued at $4,826,402.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $295,418.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,141,570.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,766 shares of company stock valued at $656,511 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 1.5 %

A number of brokerages recently commented on PG. UBS Group upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.27.

Shares of PG opened at $145.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.70. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $122.18 and a 1-year high of $164.90. The stock has a market cap of $342.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.04%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

