The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by OneAscent Wealth Management LLC

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Belmont Capital LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.27.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $145.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $342.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.56. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $122.18 and a one year high of $164.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.70.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.04%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total transaction of $61,691.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,328.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $180,052.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,826,402.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total value of $61,691.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,328.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,766 shares of company stock worth $656,511 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

