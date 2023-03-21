The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Orser Capital Management LLC

Orser Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 875 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHW. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,828 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 6,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 764.9% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 41,020 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,735,000 after acquiring an additional 36,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total value of $607,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,145.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total value of $607,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,145.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $226.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,326.90. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,344 shares in the company, valued at $52,445,684.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

NYSE:SHW opened at $219.55 on Tuesday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $195.24 and a 1-year high of $285.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $230.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.28. The firm has a market cap of $56.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.04% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 31.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $242.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Zelman & Associates cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.39.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

