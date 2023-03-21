The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Acquired by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,567 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $3,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 166,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,923,000 after acquiring an additional 5,480 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 273,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,551,000 after acquiring an additional 16,630 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth $366,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 10,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of SO opened at $68.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $74.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.49. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $80.57.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Southern had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SO has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Southern to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.93.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,032,038.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,786 shares in the company, valued at $8,569,766.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total value of $57,348.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,484,791.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,032,038.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,569,766.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,680 shares of company stock worth $1,174,768 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).