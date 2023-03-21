Tiaa Fsb Sells 5,210 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Tiaa Fsb reduced its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 229,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,210 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $18,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHY. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $195,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $20,110,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 22.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $82.17 on Tuesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.48 and a 12 month high of $83.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.32.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a $0.162 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

