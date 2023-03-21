Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$1.47.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$1.80 to C$1.15 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.35 to C$1.40 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.50 to C$1.30 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, CSFB upped their price target on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.40 to C$1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure stock opened at C$0.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.08. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 1 year low of C$0.85 and a 1 year high of C$1.72. The company has a market cap of C$386.39 million, a PE ratio of 45.50, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 200.00%.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

