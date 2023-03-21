Titleist Asset Management LTD. Buys 403 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Titleist Asset Management LTD. lifted its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 199.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. 58.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MO. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.13.

Shares of MO opened at $46.07 on Tuesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.35 and a 52 week high of $57.05. The company has a market capitalization of $82.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.33.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 284.29% and a net margin of 22.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.16%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.87%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

