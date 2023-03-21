Titleist Asset Management LTD. Buys 423 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Titleist Asset Management LTD. increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 73.7% during the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 183.3% during the third quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 600.0% during the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 37.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $183.84 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $174.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.81. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $150.57 and a twelve month high of $186.10.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.