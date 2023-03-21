Titleist Asset Management LTD. Buys 865 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Titleist Asset Management LTD. raised its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,471 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,687 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Comcast by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 206,172 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,210,000 after acquiring an additional 5,144 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lifted its position in Comcast by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 698,159 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $24,415,000 after acquiring an additional 19,547 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its position in Comcast by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 119,402 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,175,000 after acquiring an additional 36,750 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Comcast by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,139,160 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $39,836,000 after acquiring an additional 153,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Up 1.1 %

CMCSA stock opened at $36.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.09. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $48.42.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,977,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total value of $6,467,657.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,902,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,509,942.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock worth $19,025,007 in the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upgraded Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. TD Securities cut their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.29.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.