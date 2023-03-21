Titleist Asset Management LTD. Has $428,000 Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Titleist Asset Management LTD. lowered its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.4% in the third quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 6,125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lcnb Corp increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.0% in the third quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 5,052 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Price Performance

HON stock opened at $189.88 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $200.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $126.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.10. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.63 and a 52-week high of $220.96.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Honeywell International from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Honeywell International to $234.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.88.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Featured Stories

